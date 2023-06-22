 Skip to content

DanSparkling update for 22 June 2023

06/22 Patch note

  • Improved the UI for controlling with the mouse.
    (You can select an item item directly and drag/wheel is possible)
  • Overlap guides are added in closets/shops, etc. You can turn it off in settings.
  • Show motion guide when loading track list. You can turn it off in settings.
  • Simplified the loading time of worn costumes.
  • Fixed other bugs.

