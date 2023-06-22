 Skip to content

Fall of Porcupine update for 22 June 2023

Fall of Porcupine | Patch #4 | V1.1.8

Dear Porcupine-Fans,
we have released the fourth Patch for Fall of Porcupine on Steam, in which we fixed some issues and adjusted some things. Please find a detailed list below:

Fixed
  • Fixed Alfio dialogue movement issue
  • Fixed layer issues
  • Fixed Maggy dialogue on last day
Miscellaneous
  • Balanced audio volumes
  • Reanabled missing Alfio interaction at end of day 2
  • Simplified syringe minigame
  • Updated last shift
  • Updated some events to improve player guidance
  • Updated some text effects
  • Updated the localisation files

Please keep reporting any issues or giving us feedback!

