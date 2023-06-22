Fall of Porcupine | Patch #4 | V1.1.8

Dear Porcupine-Fans,
we have released the fourth Patch for Fall of Porcupine on Steam, in which we fixed some issues and adjusted some things. Please find a detailed list below:
Fixed
- Fixed Alfio dialogue movement issue
- Fixed layer issues
- Fixed Maggy dialogue on last day
Miscellaneous
- Balanced audio volumes
- Reanabled missing Alfio interaction at end of day 2
- Simplified syringe minigame
- Updated last shift
- Updated some events to improve player guidance
- Updated some text effects
- Updated the localisation files
Please keep reporting any issues or giving us feedback!
