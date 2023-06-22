Fall of Porcupine | Patch #4 | V1.1.8

Share · View all patches · Build 11533861 · Last edited 22 June 2023 – 11:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Dear Porcupine-Fans,

we have released the fourth Patch for Fall of Porcupine on Steam, in which we fixed some issues and adjusted some things. Please find a detailed list below:

Fixed

Fixed Alfio dialogue movement issue

Fixed layer issues

Fixed Maggy dialogue on last day

Miscellaneous

Balanced audio volumes

Reanabled missing Alfio interaction at end of day 2

Simplified syringe minigame

Updated last shift

Updated some events to improve player guidance

Updated some text effects

Updated the localisation files

Please keep reporting any issues or giving us feedback!