Jam-Packed June Playtest Event! 🎮

Can you master the art of bungee-stealth and achieve enlightenment?

...Or will you get **stick & twisted** with these new block types?

Sticky tricky Glue Blocks form stretchy bonds on contact with anything - including walls and floors, so handle with care! In the hands of master blockbusters, though - they're useful for stacking on narrow ledges, picking up loose blocks and restraining unwanted topples!

Twisty turny Screw Blocks are fixed in mid-air, defying gravity! But if pushed, they'll rotate on their axis. Push past them like a turnstile, or balance on them like a see-saw!

Battle

A new challenger has been added to Battle Mode! - Battle against tomb-wraith Fantasma in the Temple Zone...

Party Mix

Want to play by your own rules? Mix it up in Party Mode, in Free-for-All or Teams, with up to 3 friends.

This month featuring Screw Blocks and Glue Blocks, plus new wider arenas in 4P free-for alls!

Challenge Mode

Head to the top of our Hall of Fame leaderboard by smashing your way through our Challenge mode. New Stadium puzzle patterns await - test your mettle against the new Screw & Glue challenges!

Jump into sharing your game

What just happened?!? A sure defeat became a win!? SHARE WITH US! If you have a great battle, perform a brilliant speedrun or witness something awesome or weird - share with us and we'll include you in the highlights at the end of the event!

Save and share your replay with us in our #replays channel on Discord.

While on Discord, if you have questions, ideas or want to let us know what works or doesn’t work, please do so. We want to make each monthly playtest bigger and better than before.

Are you a content creator?

Over our playtest weekends we love to tune into streamers and creators playing TopplePOP and will share your streams with our audience too. Those who bounce together, grow together! Join us on Discord and tell us your channel and when you’ll be streaming!

Finally, all you need to do to be involved with our playtest is head to TopplePOP.com and enter your email to receive your Steam key.

Lets bounce this weekend!