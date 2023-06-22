- Fixed an issue where the Action Wheel would overlap several actions
- Fixed an issue where changing the formation in the Party Overview didn't work
- Fixed an issue with a decision branch in a chest event.
Our Adventurer Guild update for 22 June 2023
Patch 0.5125
