Patch 3.0.721

This is a new update for Tennis Manager 2023!

Thanks to our community, we have corrected some bugs and added a feature requested by many: the possiblity to update training programs for all your players from the supervision screen.

The update should download and install automatically. If it does not, we recommend restarting Store launcher.

Additions :

In the Supervision screen, it's now possible to change the training program of each player without going to every player screen!

Fixes :