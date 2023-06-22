Patch 3.0.721

This is a new update for Tennis Manager 2023!
Thanks to our community, we have corrected some bugs and added a feature requested by many: the possiblity to update training programs for all your players from the supervision screen.
The update should download and install automatically. If it does not, we recommend restarting Store launcher.
Additions :
- In the Supervision screen, it's now possible to change the training program of each player without going to every player screen!
Fixes :
- Sometimes, a world cup meeting could result in a tie, causing a cascade of bugs and a blockage on the calendar. Unfortunately, the current careers affected by this problem cannot be fixed.
- During a World Cup week, the news at the the bottom of the calendar were always displaying wrong informations
- During a match, players rarely disappeared, causing a blocking
- The integrated tool "ConvertPNG.exe" was sometimes not able to convert some png pictures
- Rarely, the staff assignation screen could crash
- Rarely, an error could occur when updating the trainings of the players and navigate
- Minor translations fixes
Changed files in this update