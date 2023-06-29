 Skip to content

Cardiac Powder update for 29 June 2023

Update Post-Launch v1.1.3 - Cardiac Powder

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello to everyone,

An issue was found recently with 30Hz refresh rate, which provoked an important overlap UI issue.
This problem is fixed now in the new live "1.1.3 Update".

Have fun,

Thank you,
Stephane
(Edalbung)

