Update Post-Launch v1.1.3 - Cardiac Powder

Hello to everyone,
An issue was found recently with 30Hz refresh rate, which provoked an important overlap UI issue.
This problem is fixed now in the new live "1.1.3 Update".
Have fun,
Thank you,
Stephane
(Edalbung)
