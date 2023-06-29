Update Post-Launch v1.1.3 - Cardiac Powder

Share · View all patches · Build 11533689 · Last edited 29 June 2023 – 07:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Hello to everyone,

An issue was found recently with 30Hz refresh rate, which provoked an important overlap UI issue.

This problem is fixed now in the new live "1.1.3 Update".

Have fun,

Thank you,

Stephane

(Edalbung)