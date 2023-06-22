HUGE MILESTONES UPDATE

We have worked day and night to get this update out into your hands. 74 new milestones with rewards (every completed milestone will be tied to Steam Achievements in the near future). We also added a new class skill and 2 legendary pets to collect. Enjoy!

Here are the patch notes (1.0060.448):

NEW CONTENT

ADDED 74 new milestones with rewards

ADDED new class skill for Stalker "Cheat death"

ADDED 7 new mastery ranks for Soultaker "Fear"

ADDED 7 new mastery ranks for Paladin "Sacred Ground"

ADDED new exotic rare Pet(Summon) "Raptor"

ADDED new exotic rare Pet(Summon) "Turtle"

NEW MILESTONES

"Equip a ring" - "Equip"(new)

"Equip 2 rings" - "Equip"(new)

"Enchant ring " - "Enchanting"(new)

"Enchant ring to +5" - "Enchanting"(new)

"Enchant D-grade weapon" - "Enchanting"(new)

"Enchant C-grade weapon" - "Enchanting"(new)

"Enchant B-grade weapon" - "Enchanting"(new)

"Enchant A-grade weapon" - "Enchanting"(new)

"Enchant S-grade weapon" - "Enchanting"(new)

"Enchant S-grade weapon to +5" - "Enchanting"(new)

"Enchant S-grade weapon to +10" - "Enchanting"(new)

"Enchant S-grade weapon to +15" - "Special reward" (new)

"Invite a party member" - "Party"(new)

"Invite 2 party members" - "Party"(new)

"Invite 3 party members" - "Party"(new)

"GIANT RAT" - "Defeat boss"(new)

"KORGON THE SLAYER" - "Defeat boss"(new)

"BLADEMASTER URGO" - "Defeat boss"(new)

"ANCIENT SEER" - "Defeat boss"(new)

"VIRGIL THE HAMMER" - "Defeat boss"(new)

"BLOOD LORD BREVI"L - "Defeat boss"(new)

"VENGEFUL WRAITH" - "Defeat boss"(new)

"ROTTEN KINGSLAYER" - "Defeat boss"(new)

"CRYPT LORD LOTHRAX" - "Defeat boss"(new)

"FANG - "Defeat boss"(new)

"TEOS THE BEAST" - "Defeat boss"(new)

"NIGHTSTALKER KORAK" - "Defeat boss"(new)

"SPIDER QUEEN" - "Defeat boss"(new)

"SILVER RANGER YAGUA" - "Defeat boss"(new)

"HIGH PRIEST EODAS" - "Defeat boss"(new)

"WARSMITH EMERON" - "Defeat boss"(new)

"TYRANT KING GODRIN" - "Defeat boss"(new)

"ELDER DRAGON" - "Defeat boss"(new)

"GORECLAW" - "Defeat boss"(new)

"WOLFGRIN" - "Defeat boss"(new)

"FUNGUS" - "Defeat boss"(new)

"ELDER PLANT - "Defeat boss"(new)

"Tyrant to max level" - "Level up"(new)

"Blademaster to max level" - "Level up"(new)

"Paladin to max level" - "Level up"(new)

"Phantom to max level" - "Level up"(new)

"Ravager to max level" - "Level up"(new)

"Stalker to max level"- "Level up"(new)

"Bishop to max level" - "Level up"(new)

"Soultaker to max level " - "Level up"(new)

"Archmage to max level" - "Level up"(new)

"Level all classes to max level" - "Special reward" (new)

"REACH THE BASEMENT" - "Explore the tower"(new)

"REACH THE BARRACKS" - "Explore the tower"(new)

"REACH THE CURSED LIBRARY" - "Explore the tower"(new)

"REACH THE CULT QUARTERS" - "Explore the tower"(new)

"REACH THE HAUNTED KITCHEN" - "Explore the tower"(new)

"REACH THE CRYPT" - "Explore the tower"(new)

"REACH THE RUINS" - "Explore the tower"(new)

"REACH THE WEST WING" - "Explore the tower"(new)

"REACH THE NEST" - "Explore the tower"(new)

"REACH THE HALLS OF LIGHT" - "Explore the tower"(new)

"REACH THE SERVANTS QUARTERS" - "Explore the tower"(new)

"REACH THE UPPER CHAMBERS" - "Explore the tower"(new)

"REACH THE GOBLIN HALLS" - "Explore the tower"(new)

"REACH THE TEMPLE GARDENS" - "Explore the tower"(new)

"Reach level 30" - "Level up"(new)

"Reach level 40" - "Level up"(new)

"Reach level 50" - "Level up"(new)

"Reach level 60" - "Level up"(new)

"Reach level 70" - "Level up"(new)

"Reach level 80" - "Level up"(new)

"Reach level 90" - "Level up"(new)

"Reach level 100" - "Level up"(new)

"Reach level 110" - "Level up"(new)

TOWER

Fixed visual error "Soulshot Mastery" text

Fixed an issue with Soulshots buff in tower top UI

Tweaks to buff sorting in basecamp equipment UI

Fixed an issue with consumables in tower top UI not visually resetting on death

Blademasters "Frenzy" now activates when below 50% health instead of 30%

Enemy experience gain slighly increased on floor 60 and above

Enemy experience gain slighly decreased on floor 40 to 52

Boss experience gain increased on floor 40 and above

Floor 93 now has lower spawn speed

Floor 94 now has lower spawn speed

Floor 97 now has lower spawn speed

Floor 101 now has lower spawn speed

Floor 102 now has slighly lower spawn speed

Floor 106 now has lower spawn speed

Floor 108 now has lower spawn speed

Boss damage slighly increased on floor 1 to 59

Boss damage slighly decreased on floor 60 to 91

Boss damage decreased on floor 92 and above

Fixed an issue with bosses occasionally not getting the correct hp/dmg values

High movement speed no longer makes you teleport

Refined Dialog UI "Archmage Arcius"

Refined Dialog UI "Moortus"

CLASSES

Added new skill for Stalker to learn at trainer at lvl 73 "Cheat death" (new)

Added 7 new mastery ranks for Soultaker skill "Fear" up to rank 10 (new)

Added 7 new mastery ranks for Paladin skill "Sacred Ground" up to rank 10 (new)

PETS

Added Pet(Summon) Raptor rare exotic pet (new)

Added Pet(Summon) Turtle rare exotic pet (new)

MISC

Added detail to equipment pet slots hover information

Added drop source hovers to pet menu in milestones

Added visible total % pet bonuses in inventory

Tweaks to increase total coin value for Pet(Summon) per level

Tweaks to "Cursed chest", increased total C-grade soulshots

Tweaks to "Golden chest", increased total B-grade soulshots

Tweaks to "Ancient chest", increased total A-grade soulshots

Tweaks to "Legendary chest", increased total S-grade soulshots

Fixed major issue with bundle crafting not working correctly

Many improvements to the new milestone/achievements system

Preparation work to connect milestones with Steam Achievements

Numerous stability and faster loading fixes

Savefiles from previous version are compatible

Thanks for your support!