 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Portal Dungeon update for 22 June 2023

Portal Dungeon - Update v0.9909

Share · View all patches · Build 11533565 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, thank you very much for your continued support. We expect to officially release the game at the end of July.
In the next period of time, we will step up our pace to produce new content. If you have any questions or suggestions, please let us know, thank you.

Bug fixes and updates

  • Added new skins: Ninja, Cat, Soldier, Warlock, Swordsman, Paladin, Engineer, Clown, Berserker, Hero Dad, Robot, Insect Queen.
  • Fixed the problem that some enemies would not cause damage to the player.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1679221 Depot 1679221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link