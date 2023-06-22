Portal Dungeon - Update v0.9909

Hello everyone, thank you very much for your continued support. We expect to officially release the game at the end of July.

In the next period of time, we will step up our pace to produce new content. If you have any questions or suggestions, please let us know, thank you.

Added new skins: Ninja, Cat, Soldier, Warlock, Swordsman, Paladin, Engineer, Clown, Berserker, Hero Dad, Robot, Insect Queen.

Fixed the problem that some enemies would not cause damage to the player.