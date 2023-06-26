Victoria 3: Patch 1.3.5 is now LIVE!

Good day Victorians!

Patch 1.3.5 is now released! Please do not use this thread to report any new issues you discover - but rather file any bug reports in the bug reporting forum, thank you!

Link to 1.3.5 Changelog

If you wish to play with mods not updated to this version you may roll back the game version via:

Right click the game in Steam

Go to Properties and select the tab called "BETAS"

Pick the version you want to play and close.

Allow the game to update

Make sure, before you load any save, that the version number in the game is the one you want.

If the previous step fails, exit the game, right click -> properties -> local files -> Verify integrity of game files and wait for all files to be verified before going back to step 5.

Note: You can freely swap between the latest version and previous versions this way. By selecting "NONE - opt out of all beta programs" you go to the latest released version.