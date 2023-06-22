 Skip to content

I Know This Place..? update for 22 June 2023

Small update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To get started, immediately subscribe to our public, where we write all the news and arrange contests for players:
https://t.me/iKnowThisPlace

Updated in this build:
-better shadows
-better mouse interpolation (smoothness)
-new items from players

