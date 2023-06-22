Patch 1.2 is here!

What’s new:
- Nanomachines: These items can immediately upgrade one specific stat (Determination, aiming, stamina or luck), but ALSO, they are permanent, so if you don’t use them in one run you can bring them to the next one!
- Vending and recycling machines: You can buy or sell certain items for XP in case you come across one those!
- Two new monsters: crawling zombies and human-shaped-mutated plants
- 8 new rooms for the lab
- Zombies have now one extra attack, they can grab you as before or they can try to hit you
- Costumes now have perks: like no time limit for any mode, infinite ammo or 999999 XP mode.
- Zombies now mumble stuff when they are idle
- The PA system messages are now more prominent
- Japanese readability font has been improved
- The game creates a back up file when you save
- Weapons now display their stats if you can’t carry them
- Whenever an upgrade is available an over character head message will be display, along with a audio cue.
- Changes made so the achievements “NO KNIFE” and “NO KILLS” are now easier
- You can now activate an option to disable the introduction intro in the front-end
- Now the minimap displays a player’s view cone so is easier to know where you are facing
- Fixed some text cut in different languages
- Fixed an problem on the Steamdeck when trying to override icons.
- Fixed an error if you attacked the final monster right after the cinematic
- Fixed an issue where spider venom would stop working after attacking
- Fixed bug where zombies could get extremely fast
- The layout of some rooms have been slightly modified to avoid different issues.
- The bed sound in the initial room has been reduced.
- There are a few known issues, like sometimes teleporting to the wrong side when opening doors or the blood of some enemies sliding after dead, which I cannot reproduce consistently so they will be pushed to later patches.