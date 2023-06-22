Version 1.63: Free Survival Runs & Bonus Challenges

Heyo, this version makes it so F2P peeps can now attempt hardcore survival runs. Coop is now also available to F2P players. Previously these were DLC only features (the DLC still lets you play multiple runs per day as well as modify your run with a bunch of difficulty modifiers).

Have fun!

--- MAJOR CHANGES ---

F2P players can now complete the first 3 survival difficulty modifers (the rest are for the Deluxe Edition).

F2P players can now do co-op survival runs with friends (1 per day, get the DLC for unlimited runs per day).

F2P players can now attempt 24 instead of 10 challenges in the challenge grid.

--- GAMEPLAY CHANGES ---

Sped up the in-game skill point levelling curve by 10%.

Level 4 skills only become available when you reach level 10 in-game.

The power spike at level 7 gives +3 skill points instead of +4.

The 4th level of every skill has been buffed, to make level 4 extra strong (the equivalent of 2 skill points).

When you join a game mid-way, the game will auto level some skills for you so you can just start playing and not have to click 10 times.

--- GENERAL CHANGES ---

At the end of the match, the extra XP you earn from end of match XP multipliers is shown.

Survival challenges must be unlocked 1 at a time.

Players only need to accept the random perk when starting a match, not the 2 they already know they have (fewer clicks).

Every challenge in the challenge grid now gives XP and coins, instead of one or the other. To get the coins, claim them in the menu after a match.

The DLC supporter's medallion once again shows next to your health bar.