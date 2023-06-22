- Added a large movement threshold for detecting inputs when rebinding controls, to avoid accidental detection of devices
- Added axis invert toggles to control bindings menu
- Split control bindings menu into 3 tabs for Keyboard, Buttons and Axes
- Added ability to clear control bindings
- Added axis invert option
- Added response curve slider to axis controls
- Virtual (mouse) joystick can now be used in combination with other axis controls
- Fixed View Smoothing settings not sticking when adjusted in controls menu
- Multiplayer leaderboard now lists players with highest score at the top
- Disabled pilot visibility in cockpit view as a temporary fix for rendering issues
Nuclear Option Playtest update for 22 June 2023
Patch 0.22.5: Control binding improvements and minor bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2218261 Depot 2218261
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update