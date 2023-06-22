 Skip to content

Nuclear Option Playtest update for 22 June 2023

Patch 0.22.5: Control binding improvements and minor bugfixes

Patch 0.22.5: Control binding improvements and minor bugfixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a large movement threshold for detecting inputs when rebinding controls, to avoid accidental detection of devices
  • Added axis invert toggles to control bindings menu
  • Split control bindings menu into 3 tabs for Keyboard, Buttons and Axes
  • Added ability to clear control bindings
  • Added axis invert option
  • Added response curve slider to axis controls
  • Virtual (mouse) joystick can now be used in combination with other axis controls
  • Fixed View Smoothing settings not sticking when adjusted in controls menu
  • Multiplayer leaderboard now lists players with highest score at the top
  • Disabled pilot visibility in cockpit view as a temporary fix for rendering issues

