 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heliopolis Six update for 22 June 2023

Keyboard Layout and a new dropdown menu

Share · View all patches · Build 11533081 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Moin,

it may not be much, but these are the main new features from this week's patch.

  • There is now the possibility to freely assign all functions to the keyboard as desired.

  • The selection of processes is now done by a dropdown menu. We think that is clearer and a little more intuitive. Also, there is now the possibility to influence the maximum efficiency a module.

  • Furthermore, there are now additional status icons in the management menu of the station parts. It is displayed when workstations are not occupied, no process is selected and if there are problems with the resources.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1687841 Depot 1687841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link