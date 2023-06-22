Keyboard Layout and a new dropdown menu

Moin,
it may not be much, but these are the main new features from this week's patch.
- There is now the possibility to freely assign all functions to the keyboard as desired.
- The selection of processes is now done by a dropdown menu. We think that is clearer and a little more intuitive. Also, there is now the possibility to influence the maximum efficiency a module.
- Furthermore, there are now additional status icons in the management menu of the station parts. It is displayed when workstations are not occupied, no process is selected and if there are problems with the resources.
