[Beta] Entity Update Pt.1 - 06/22/2023

Hello Exorcists!

We've started deploying entity flavor updates to the beta (public test) branch! In this first stage, we're launching flavor updates for the Memory, Revenant, and Poltergeist. Exorcists will witness visual effects when near the Memory and Revenant, whereas the Poltergeist will acquire a unique power only it can use.

We're preparing several more robust updates that will significantly enhance the distinctiveness of each entity type.

Moreover, a new map will be introduced alongside these interactions. More details will be available in the patch notes.

As a reminder, the "public test" beta is accessible by going to your Steam library, right-click Ghost Exorcism INC -> Properties, then go to the "Beta" tab, and select "public-test" from the dropdown list. A game update will then begin. This will allow you to test the latest beta update with the new features mentioned in this patchnote.

We've started deploying entity flavor updates! In this initial phase, we're launching flavor updates for the Memory, Revenant, and Poltergeist. Exorcists will see visual effects when near the Memory and Revenant. Specifically, the Memory will generate a faded, photograph-like visual along with an audio effect that mimics a record player. The Revenant's effect will reflect its ability to drain life force. The Poltergeist will receive enhanced levitation capabilities, allowing for more thrilling "floating object" events.

New map! Denmark - Harrowgate Road - The former resident, once respected with a large family, underwent a bitter transformation after their spouse's death. Alienating neighbors, children, and siblings, their lingering anger, even in death, now disrupts the neighborhood, endangering both the community and those clearing the property.

We have made corrections to the way several decoration-objects are held (dragged). Many objects should no longer be held way up above the exorcists head when they are being dragged or moved.

You are welcome to help us translate the game by visiting our Google Sheets link, and following the instructions: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1XhVjDVFWeQUeMsVzdduRHk55qq9vRneKlBo0PAuf5oo/edit#gid=0

Don't forget your Crucifixes and Statues of Mary.