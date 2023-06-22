 Skip to content

Spirit Of The Island update for 22 June 2023

Update v2.0.2.2

Build 11532873

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, adventurers!

Here is a new small update! We made a small optimization and updated the online connection system and hope that your online COOP connection will be more stable now.

