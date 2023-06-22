 Skip to content

Angola '86 Playtest update for 22 June 2023

Beta V 0.05

Share · View all patches · Build 11532799

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Medical Officer reports (bug)
Fixed loading error for map markers not being saved (bug)
Fixed Helicopter CASEVAC action (bug)

