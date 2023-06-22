A.V.A Global June Update Note

Share · View all patches · Build 11532782 · Last edited 22 June 2023 – 07:52:09 UTC by Wendy

Mercenaries!

The June update is full of exciting content, selected through careful consideration!

*Please note that everything we are sharing today along with any mentioned information may be subject to change

New Season 4: Punk Revo

New Character:

Lili Lady of War - (BATTLE PASS SEASON 4 Bundle Skin)



*Please Note that all skin weapons/characters must have the base item, permanent or timed.

Battle Pass Season 4 Skins:



**> Lili Lady of War(Battle Pass Bundle)

Kukri Punk Revo(Battle Pass Bundle)

Map change

Demolition New Map open: Under Fast



Map closed: Desert Storm

ARENA Map pool added: Asile & Rust

New Base Weapon:

VP-18



Roader12



X16VN



Zeck Bren



SW.338



VIN



New In-game Shop Items:

New Season Box



Where you can obtain it? = In-game shop >> Featured

VP18 Jager Florian



VIN Jager Florian



Roader 12 Pacifism



Euro Premium Box

Dark Hunter Box ( Released on 6th, July.)

*Please note that all box update information will be announced in the following announcement.

New Cloud Service - Geforce Now

After Season 4 is introduced, A.V.A Global will be available to play on one of most players' favorite devices through GeForce NOW, a cloud-based game streaming service.

NVIDIA's game streaming service allows games with a GeForce NOW account on a wide variety of systems, to play a wide selection of games without the need to download a game client, or even have a high-end gaming PC.

Sign up for GeForce NOW via the NVIDIA website, and join the fun on A.V.A Global!

New System - Clan War

The New Era Clan War Begins!

We've recently mentioned exciting news - the Clan system. This presents a fantastic opportunity for players from around the globe to create communities and find new friends to play A.V.A Global.

Check out the detailed information on New Clan War by checking the full announcement:

LINK

Skin Combination System New Season



We've made a slight change to the system where you can now obtain combined skins via this system.

Two weapons from the same group can be combined, and a tier higher (or the same) skin is obtained through the combination process.

After the Season 4 update, A.V.A Global Skin Combination System will have a new skin combination process.

Check out the detailed information on New Clan War by checking the full announcement:

LINK

A.V.A Global Roulette System

The Roulette System is a mechanic where you consume EURO to obtain more EURO by setting your goal's roulette choice with how much EURO you put in.

Check out the detailed information on New Clan War by checking the full announcement:

LINK

System Improvements & Bug Fixes

AVA Train & Overrider in-game boxes will now have identical reward content.

Players will get a chance to obtain the AVA Train & Overrider Mode rewards.

Minimum starting requirement for Annihilation Mode adjusted from 10 to 6.

G93 bug fixed

Inventory bug fixed

We hope you enjoy all the new content added through the update!

Please tell all your friends to play AVA Global TODAY!

