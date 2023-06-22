Update 2023-06-22

Added
Polynesian Concept
Polynesian-themed items have been added.
Costumes
Coin Shop item
- Hair Flower
Craft Item
- Polynesian Warrior Costume
- Polynesian Dress
These can be crafted at the loom.
Furniture
Coin Shop item
- Rattan Basket Flowerpot
- Jellyfish Lamp
Craft Item
- Old Wooden Sign
- Rattan Garden Light
- Rattan Rug
- Palm Leaf Wall Decoration
- Polynesian Makau Decoration
- Tiki Stool
- Vintage Wood Table
- Rattan Garden Torch
These can be crafted at the Skillful Carpentry Table.
Improved
- The PC version font has been changed to the font used in the mobile version.
- Some UI elements of growth quest have been changed.
- The number of treasure chests spawned on the resource map has been doubled.
