Islet Online update for 22 June 2023

Update 2023-06-22

Update 2023-06-22

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

Polynesian Concept

Polynesian-themed items have been added.

Costumes

Coin Shop item

  • Hair Flower

Craft Item

  • Polynesian Warrior Costume
  • Polynesian Dress

These can be crafted at the loom.

Furniture

Coin Shop item

  • Rattan Basket Flowerpot
  • Jellyfish Lamp

Craft Item

  • Old Wooden Sign
  • Rattan Garden Light
  • Rattan Rug
  • Palm Leaf Wall Decoration
  • Polynesian Makau Decoration
  • Tiki Stool
  • Vintage Wood Table
  • Rattan Garden Torch

These can be crafted at the Skillful Carpentry Table.

Improved

  • The PC version font has been changed to the font used in the mobile version.
  • Some UI elements of growth quest have been changed.
  • The number of treasure chests spawned on the resource map has been doubled.

Thank you.

