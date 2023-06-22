Patch Notes v0.07r1 Early Access

Features:

New options menu layout.

Physics is now modifiable from inside the game using the controller. Press L1/R1 to change values. Y to save. Use the numpad to put in specific values.

Added lens flare.

Maximum Passing is now not the default. The default passing is AI Passing, which was unselectable before. Try it out. Its really effective and makes short/quick passes easier.

Gameplay Improvements:

Sim New 5 is the default.

Better pass rush physics.

Better AI timeouts.

Taller player capsules for less “crab walking”.

Bug Fixes:

Fixes for QB animation.

Fix for “Stranger Things” presnap issue.

Can now set max crowd density again from settings.

Fixes for season mode: multiple seasons and schedule generation.

Fixed issues with banners and screens in Atlanta stadium.

Fix for not being able to dive from far away.

Known Issues:

Mouse cursor in menu doesn’t work during a match.