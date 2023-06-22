Update 0.9.9.0

New Features
- Re-designed tooltips for skills, characters and consumable items. Here is how the new tooltip design looks like.
-
Re-designed damage numbers. We completely redesigned the damage number animation to make damage numbers feel as responsive as possible and more satisfying to look at. So the new animation is designed to reflect the damage inpact. Also the damage numbers have got a complete new color code with gradual tint shift from pure white - yellow - golden depending on the damage amount. The previous color code was just to diverse with a more rainbow disco feel.
-
New multi threaded physics model for improved performance.
Improvements
- Loading screen now has translations
- Software cursor is now active by default but can be turned off in the options menu if windows refuses to display the cursor in fullscreen mode
Balancing
- Shard of Change is now only gained after each second completed wave (was after each wave previously)
Bugfixes
- Fixed memory leaks on scene switch which lead to degraded performance over time. In case you had noticed degrading performance the longer you play, this should be fixed now.
- Fixed the cursor hotspot offset for the software cursor
