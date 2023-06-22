Update Notes - 22nd of June 2023

[Game]
- Improved viewmodel hands and textures
- Fixed music not playing in offline mode
[Weapons]
-
Added MAS-49 assault rifle for Viet Cong
-
Added MAS-49 APX L806 sniper rifle for Viet Cong
-
Added M12 Beretta sub-machine gun for United States Army
-
Increased Napalm initial blast damage from 75 to 175 + burn damage
-
Increased Phosphorus initial blast damage from 75 to 175 with 16 projectiles dealing 65 damage + burn damage
-
Increased Barrage projectile damage from 60 to 125 with 7 impacts
-
Remains the same Artillery damage 150 with 5 impacts
-
Improved weapon icon visibility for drum mag weapons
-
Adjusted RPK, Type 56-1 icons
-
Fixed foley sounds on VZ58, M1A1
-
Added unique reload foley sounds for M1928
-
Fixed weapon with clippings, Kar98k, Mosin-Nagant M38, SKS and Springfield M1903
