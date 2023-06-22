 Skip to content

Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 22 June 2023

Update Notes - 22nd of June 2023

Build 11532615

[Game]

  • Improved viewmodel hands and textures
  • Fixed music not playing in offline mode

[Weapons]

  • Added MAS-49 assault rifle for Viet Cong

  • Added MAS-49 APX L806 sniper rifle for Viet Cong

  • Added M12 Beretta sub-machine gun for United States Army

  • Increased Napalm initial blast damage from 75 to 175 + burn damage

  • Increased Phosphorus initial blast damage from 75 to 175 with 16 projectiles dealing 65 damage + burn damage

  • Increased Barrage projectile damage from 60 to 125 with 7 impacts

  • Remains the same Artillery damage 150 with 5 impacts

  • Improved weapon icon visibility for drum mag weapons

  • Adjusted RPK, Type 56-1 icons

  • Fixed foley sounds on VZ58, M1A1

  • Added unique reload foley sounds for M1928

  • Fixed weapon with clippings, Kar98k, Mosin-Nagant M38, SKS and Springfield M1903

