Patch 0.6.2: Who done it?

Patch 0.6.2 is here, and it extends the new game screen from 0.6.1. Now, the new game screen will not only let you select any arc you wish, but also inform you which bots have completed which arcs. If you have already completed an arc, the game currently assumes you did it with ROBBIE. However, there's also now a new cli command you can use to force-complete any arc immediately as whatever bot you are playing

Game now tracks which bots have completed which arcs

complete_arc (1-10) console command will immediately complete a given arc as your current bot