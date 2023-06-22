 Skip to content

Endless Dark update for 22 June 2023

Patch 0.6.2: Who done it?

Patch 0.6.2: Who done it?

Build 11532595

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 0.6.2 is here, and it extends the new game screen from 0.6.1. Now, the new game screen will not only let you select any arc you wish, but also inform you which bots have completed which arcs. If you have already completed an arc, the game currently assumes you did it with ROBBIE. However, there's also now a new cli command you can use to force-complete any arc immediately as whatever bot you are playing

  • Game now tracks which bots have completed which arcs
  • complete_arc (1-10) console command will immediately complete a given arc as your current bot

