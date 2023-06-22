Optimization work has been carried out on the first map 'City' to ensure the game runs smoothly without any drop in frames per second.
Some changes and corrections have been made in the Basque language.
FOBIA ...worse than fear. update for 22 June 2023
Map optimization and language correction
Optimization work has been carried out on the first map 'City' to ensure the game runs smoothly without any drop in frames per second.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update