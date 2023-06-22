 Skip to content

FOBIA ...worse than fear. update for 22 June 2023

Map optimization and language correction

Optimization work has been carried out on the first map 'City' to ensure the game runs smoothly without any drop in frames per second.
Some changes and corrections have been made in the Basque language.

