Cards with 3 effects that also exhaust, would cause the game to freeze when they are in either the left or right piles while playing the Druid. This issue is now resolved. Players should no longer see the game freeze in these instances.
Mori Carta update for 22 June 2023
Resonate Indicator Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
