 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mori Carta update for 22 June 2023

Resonate Indicator Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11532413 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Cards with 3 effects that also exhaust, would cause the game to freeze when they are in either the left or right piles while playing the Druid. This issue is now resolved. Players should no longer see the game freeze in these instances.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1570831 Depot 1570831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1570832 Depot 1570832
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link