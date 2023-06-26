 Skip to content

Warriors of the Nile 2 update for 26 June 2023

Version 1.1500 — Version "Solar Divine" is available! "Sun Warrior" is back now！

Version 1.1500 — Version "Solar Divine" is available! "Sun Warrior" is back now！

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello warriors,

The new version "Solar Divine" of Warriors of the Nile 2 is available now.
Summer is coming, the sun shines brightly, Sun God Ra's warrior——"Sun Warrior" in the origin Warriors of the Nile is back!
New abilities and Miracle skill are complete remade. After triggering the miracle skill, the warrior will jumps into the enemies and causing destructive damage.
Destroy all the enemies and obstacles and show the power of the Sun God!

Updates:

  • Added "Sun Warrior", a warrior with high flexibility and destructive power, it will be unlocked when player first passes Chapter 4;
  • Added 30+ tablets used by "Sun Warrior";
  • Added 10+ equipments used by Sun Warrior";
  • Added 9 charms used by "Sun Warrior";

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed the lack of color identification in the descriptions of "Healing" and "Resurrection" magic cards;
  • Fixed the problem that the restrictions not matching the description with the "Hunting Sword" under certain circumstances;
  • Fixed the problem that "Light Seal" would incorrectly restore energy to a character when it disappeared;
  • Fixed the problem that "Spiny Shell" would not inflict counter damage on enemies when the beetle died;
  • Fixed some inaccurate representation on the UI;
  • Fixed some translation problems;

