Version 1.1500 — Version "Solar Divine" is available! "Sun Warrior" is back now！

Hello warriors,

The new version "Solar Divine" of Warriors of the Nile 2 is available now.

Summer is coming, the sun shines brightly, Sun God Ra's warrior——"Sun Warrior" in the origin Warriors of the Nile is back!

New abilities and Miracle skill are complete remade. After triggering the miracle skill, the warrior will jumps into the enemies and causing destructive damage.

Destroy all the enemies and obstacles and show the power of the Sun God!

Updates:

Added "Sun Warrior", a warrior with high flexibility and destructive power, it will be unlocked when player first passes Chapter 4;

Added 30+ tablets used by "Sun Warrior";

Added 10+ equipments used by Sun Warrior";

Added 9 charms used by "Sun Warrior";

Bug Fixes: