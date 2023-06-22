 Skip to content

It's Only Money update for 22 June 2023

Hotfix 7 NOW LIVE!

Share · View all patches · Build 11532276 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all, here we are again,

UX

  • DestiNations listings are sorted by distance from the player by default
  • Added distance of other players to the HUD
  • Improved directional arrow to illustrate where your friends are in Rockhaven
  • "Sell All Junk" button made more obvious in pawn shops/selling situations
  • HUB level and Cash requirements made more obvious in the Slimeway Terminal

Combat

  • Increased swing speed when using weapons

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed various issues with the inventory when playing with a Gamepad/Controller
  • Fixed tracking icon not clearing when selecting another quest to track in GetAJob

Performance

  • Various low level fixes and optimisation to help the game run better on low end hardware. This may also provide some benefit to higher end machines.

