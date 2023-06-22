Hotfix 7 NOW LIVE!

Hey all, here we are again,
UX
- DestiNations listings are sorted by distance from the player by default
- Added distance of other players to the HUD
- Improved directional arrow to illustrate where your friends are in Rockhaven
- "Sell All Junk" button made more obvious in pawn shops/selling situations
- HUB level and Cash requirements made more obvious in the Slimeway Terminal
Combat
- Increased swing speed when using weapons
Bug Fixes
- Fixed various issues with the inventory when playing with a Gamepad/Controller
- Fixed tracking icon not clearing when selecting another quest to track in GetAJob
Performance
- Various low level fixes and optimisation to help the game run better on low end hardware. This may also provide some benefit to higher end machines.
