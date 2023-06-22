 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Towers of Thana update for 22 June 2023

June 22th Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11532262 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We recently sent out a patch. Here are the details.

June 22nd - 0.3.3
Menu navigation used to be limited to WASD and SpaceBar to confirm. You can now also navigate with the arrow keys and press the Enter key to confirm.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1873201 Depot 1873201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1873202 Depot 1873202
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link