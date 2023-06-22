-Some trees I found were floating. They are now grounded
-Added Arcanus Spiders that hang out around trees in the Arcane Isles
Realm Of Cubes update for 22 June 2023
Early Thursday Morning Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
