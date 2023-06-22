 Skip to content

Realm Of Cubes update for 22 June 2023

Early Thursday Morning Hotfix

Build 11532181

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Some trees I found were floating. They are now grounded
-Added Arcanus Spiders that hang out around trees in the Arcane Isles

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1992941 Depot 1992941
