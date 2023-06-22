- A workaround has been added to address a problem that sometimes prevents events from being terminated under certain conditions.
Old Coin Pusher Friends 2 update for 22 June 2023
Fixed (Ver 1.2.6)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
