Old Coin Pusher Friends 2 update for 22 June 2023

Fixed (Ver 1.2.6)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • A workaround has been added to address a problem that sometimes prevents events from being terminated under certain conditions.

Please note that we will not be able to match players with different versions of the game.

