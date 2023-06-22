Windows Build 481 - Performance Improvement

We noticed the game wasn't hitting 60 FPS on a 3080Ti (mobile) very often, maybe 10% of the time on Granite God Mesa. So we're trying a different configuration.

Reduced FSR1 resolution from 75% to 66%.

Reduced Shadowmap resolution from 4096 to 2048 pixels.

Reduced Per Pixel Lights drawn from 8 objects to 4 objects.

Disabled SSAO (6% of GPU render time).

Disabled the Skid Marks script (8% of CPU calculation time).

Players who want to push their hardware should be given the option of adjusting these values or turning them on or off, so we'll look into how to control these via the Graphics Option menu over the next few months.