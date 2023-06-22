Base & DLC Update 2023/6/22

New
- Support for DLC "The Absence of Misericordia"
- Added an item to display the current scenario in the "STORY SELECT".
- Added a keyboard shortcut key "B" while moving in the labyrinth for the "Find Bodies" command.
- Added a shortcut command (equivalent to the "V" key) for displaying a map in the sub menu.
Updates
- Changed position of continuous spell icon in SD/3:2 UI.
- Continuous spell icons are now displayed during combat.
- The cursor position at the entrance of the labyrinth is now retained even after a soft reset(CTRL+F1).
Cursor position is reset when exiting the game or switching to another scenario.
- Changed the position of commands in the utilities.
- Separated the initialization menu from the main utilities.
- Changed command positions in "STORY SELECT".
- Bit improved the sound quality of background music, including existing music.
- Adjusted processing when passing through a one-way wall in "Normal" movement mode.
- Adjusted screen processing when entering the dark zone with lights on.
Fixes
- The damage value set as the third attack of the enemy was not calculated correctly.
It happen since 2006. On average, the damage from enemies will increase, but it will be closer to the balance intended on the part of each scenario author.
- After the lights went out, the walls were sometimes displayed incorrectly.
- When soft reset was performed after entering a rock and then being wiped out, subsequent wipes were not being handled correctly.
- The return display after a heal party using from shortcut key was unintended.
- When displaying the inventory of magic items, the page was not displayed correctly.
- There was a slight gap in the door of the wooden wall labyrinth.
DLC "Prisoners of the Battles"
Fixes
- The same magic effect was sometimes applied to some items more than once.
Changed files in this update