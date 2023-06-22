Player Update #5 and Leaderboard Challenge

Hello there!

Thank you for playing X8! We hope you enjoy this batch of updates this week. With your help, we’ve been able to fix even more things.

Please continue to give us more feedback and bug reports! You are an important part of helping us build X8 to be even better. Join us on Discord to provide us with your feedback! https://discord.gg/x8vr

In additional news, we are hosting the X8 Leaderboard Challenge. This challenge will take place over the next 3 weeks, until July 13th. Anyone can participate for the chance to win prizes, including Amazon Gift Cards and Discord Nitro! More information is available on Discord in the #leaderboard-challenge channel. Contest Rules



Update changes include:

New Features

Implemented Weekly Challenge Leaderboards

Organized the Options menu better

Reduced the size of the Ability Gesture Wheel (adjustable in Options Menu)

Added transition effect for Wall and Smoke abilities

Balance

Adjusted the impact of Hotspot and Blockbuster to allow them to seep down to different surface levels

Decreased Jaguar's Vanguard size by 40% (affectionately named Turret-chan internally)

Bug fixes

Fixed Syphon pocket is not triggered. Now players can store Syphon in the pocket easily when Syphon is hovering the pocket

Fixed black VFX triggered on headshots for Quest

Fixed Pocked Haptics to play once and not again until stop overlapping

Fixed the Syphon SFX cues when the player approaches to the Syphon

Fixed being able to escape Rock Fortress

Fixed ability banking button not switching to the primary hand upon change

Fixed not receiving assists if overdamage occurred (typically via headshots)

**Please be advised that players on an older version of the game will no longer have access to the online servers until you update your game.

Thank you for your patience while we build a better game with your help!

