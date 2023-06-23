Icarus Week Eighty One Update | Recipe rebalances and reduced costs

Week Eighty One brings a refresh and rebalance of our blueprint tree, and improvements to Tier 3 and 4 recipes.

As the game has evolved, certain items have either become more valuable, or declined in their value, so we’ve shuffled where they’re unlocked and their recipe costs to make them more balanced in the current state of the game.

We’ve also fixed a couple of long-standing bugs and have some exciting news on New Frontiers.

Jump in and have a read.

QoL & Fixes

The blueprint tree has received a complete rework and shuffle, with our intention to better group together related items and even adjust some tiers, to reflect their value to the game at this stage of its lifecycle.

This re-arrange will mean that certain pathways and familiarity will be lost, so it’s worth spending a couple of minutes having a look at the new design to acclimatize yourself. Don’t worry about your purchased blueprints, none have been lost as a result of these changes.

For example, the placeable beacon that provides map markers has received a recipe cost rebalance, and shifted to Tier 3, to better reflect the value it offers in the current state of the game.

We’ve also made some other quality of life adjustments and fixes:

Many fruit and vegetables that have previously only been harvestable by hand can now be harvested by the Sickle (including Carrots, Pumpkin, Watermelon, Mushrooms) and will benefit from the Sickle's harvest stat

The Lantern present at Tier 2 on the blueprint tree, which was powered by Biofuel is now instead powered by Animal Fat, when the item breaks it can be repaired with animal fat at the crafting bench. Making this a refillable device for lighting your way. It also no longer requires glass (a Tier 3 material) to craft.

We now have warnings and icons shown on the map selection screen for Missions and Open World to reflect the increased difficulty that Styx presents, and to direct new players towards Olympus for an easier introduction to the game

The Solar Panel was accidentally indestructible, it will now take damage like other devices

Tier 3 and 4 Recipe Balance

Part of our process for rebalancing recipes is to break down the required resources into intermediary resources, to give us more flexibility in tiering and scaling our costs.

These new intermediary items in general focus on breaking down Ingots, and are as follows:

1 Gold Ingot → 5 Gold Wire

1 Copper Ingot → 5 Copper Wire

1 Platinum Ingot → 4 Platinum Sheath

3 Titanium Ingot → 1 Titanium Plate

We have also adjusted the output of Refined Wood as follows:

Refined Wood

OLD: 1 Wood → 10 Refined Wood

NEW:1 Wood to → 5 Refined Wood

We’ve also made the following adjustments to improve recipes and provide a simpler and more cost effective experience when crafting items:

The Cured Leather recipe has been added to the Advanced & Electric Armor Benches

Many Tier 3 or Tier 4 recipes will now be adjusted to use the new intermediary items that are derived from raw Ingots. This is part of our focus on reducing the amount of raw Ingots used in recipes, and to be able to correctly scale crafting bonuses now and in future

Another change is Tier 3 and Tier 4 recipes previously requiring Raw Leather and Wood have been updated to now required Cured Leather and Refined Wood as these items better fit their tier

Steel is now also craftable in Stone Furnaces as it establishes itself as a high Tier 2 ingredient, making room for the other metals in Tiers 3 & 4

Styx is now paid

As mentioned in Week 77, the Styx Map and Missions Pack has moved to being a paid DLC after being free for over a year.

This change will not impact anyone who already owned Styx (effectively, anyone who had bought Icarus before last week), and will only impact new players in the future.

What’s more, in multiplayer games anyone who does own Styx can launch any Styx Mission, Outpost or Open World and invite anyone else with Icarus to play with them - even if that person doesn’t own Styx. The only restrictions are the ability to host, not play in general. This approach to sharing will be the same for our future paid expansions too.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1995690/Icarus_Styx_Map__Missions_Pack/

author: If you like what we’re doing with Icarus, and want to support our continued development, consider purchasing one of our DLCs for a few dollars, it would mean a lot to us.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2445280/Icarus_Interior_Decorations_Pack

Changelog v1.3.3.112540

New Content/Adjustments

Blueprint Tree rework so that items are in more natural collections and links are better represented

Shifted some elements around to make better sence of their tiering

Adding editor utility widgets for quick look up of recipes, items, and their unlock tiers and devices

Adjusting Blueprint tree layout so items names are no longer clipped on the bottom

Adjusting Recipes for T3/T4 for the inclusion of Copper Wire, Gold Wire, Platinium Sheath, Titanium Plate, (deployables mostly effected, tools still use ingots)

Adjusting T3/T4 Recipes to use Refined Wood & Cured Leather instead of basic wood and leather so the deployables reflect their tier

Adjusting T4 portable beacon so it is now T3 and adjusted recipe cost accordingly

Add data and assets for AlphaWolf, Bear, Buffalo, ConiferWolf, Cougar, Deer, Jaguar, PolarBear, SnowWolf and SnowLeopard decoration rugs

Adjusting Recipes: 1 Wood=5 Refined Wood

Adjusting Recipes: 1 Gold Ingot = 5 Gold Wire

Adjusting Recipes: 1 Copper Ingot = 5 Copper Wire

Adjusting Recipes: 1 Platinum Ingot = 4 Platinum Sheath

Adjusting Recipes: 3 Titanium Ingot = 1 Titanium Plate

Adding new Recipes to Advanced&Electric Armor Bench for Cured Leather

Basic Wall Lights & Basic Ceiling Lights are now craftable on the fabricator and have been shifted to T4 as they require electricity

Recipe Adjustment: Beacons now at T3 instead of T4

Recipe Adjustment: [Wood -> x5 Refined wood] instead of 10 like before

Small tweaks and reroute node fixes to bleurpint tree

Recipe Alteration: Steel is now craftable in the stone furnace

Updating T3 blueprint tree to shift concrete mixer right at the front as it is required for a lot of T3 recipes

Reorgnaize T3 blueprint tree to have all recipes requiring concrete behind the concrete mixer

T2 Lantern is now crafted with Epoxy rather than glass

T2 Lantern is now powered by Animal fat, when turned on, it will take durability damage and when it breaks it can be repaired with animal fat, it should last around 45 minutes of real time when on

Updated platinum weave recipe to use 2 platinum weave, instead of 1 platinum ingot (50% cost reduction, slightly more processing).

Fixed

RE adding the correct spawn blocker deploy audio sound for T2

Fix modifier audio to update correctly if modifier states change while player is mounted. Fixes bug where exposure vocalisations could continue to play indefinitely if player hopped on a mount during a storm, and other similar scenarios

Prevent wood rag torch audio from playing movement-driven whooshes when it's equipped in the L slot

Fixed only the last damaging player receiving accolade progress for killing animals and bosses. Any player that damaged the creature will now receive progress

Added logging whenever new UI elements push pop or clear the input stack

Reduced points required for Kea bestiary unlocks.

Corrected typo in Burning modifier description

Fix broken wood rag torch audio logic which was preventing douse sounds from playing when equipped in the L slot

Updated spawn blocker descriptions to better fit with in-game language

Fix mission completed UI audio cue not playing by adding missing FMOD event ref to player feedback audio component

Fixed bug where picking up freshly cut wood would recalculate the amount of wood rewarded, causing it to not match the amount of wood shown on the tooltip. The recalculated amount was using the HarvestingRewards stat instead of the FellingRewards stat, resulting in potentially lower rolls depending on the item held

Fixed the solar panel not having a durable setup, resulting in it being immune to all damage (now has 2500 hp)

Added datatable validation on items static durability.

Added durability to Water Pump (2000) and Portable Beacon (5000)

Fixed chilled modifier from applying to non-spoilable items

Adding Skull Difficulty indicator to Open World and Mission Select Terrian Selection Widgets

Mark various vege types as harvestable with the sickle

Added a bit more flavour text for some fish food items

Added small, medium and large carcass rewards, allowing scaling of item rewards based on the size of the carcass.

Added data table validation to ensure carcass rewards match the carcass' defined size.

Added polar bear cub carcass description and flavor text

Add item rewards to plants newly harvestable via sickle

