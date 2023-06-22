6.22 Questionnaire & Update: Optimized Enemy Attack Foreswing

Oblivion Override has been released for a week. We are very grateful for your support.

The game is still in Early Access. For an EA game, we believe that the most valuable opportunity is to be able to communicate with the community in order to better optimize the game. Here we would like to invite you to fill out our questionnaire:

Google Questionnaire Link[noparse] (https://forms.gle/rqASxBfSh2CCYsD28)[/noparse]

Based on your feedback, we will design our roadmap for the next development stage. No matter how long you have played, whether you have completed the game, or whether you have comments on the game, you can tell us in the questionnaire. We will read every questionnaire sentence by sentence and take every feedback seriously.

If you encounter any problems or hope to share your gameplay feedback, join our official Discord and our admins will help address the issues!

Optimization

Optimized attack foreswing of certain enemies (and we will continuously optimize on it in future updates)

Added a player saves protection mechanism, in order to prevent save files loss due to special situations

Increased [S] coins dropped by defeated enemies

Bug Fixes

Fixed the bug that the rewards would not drop while immediately opening the character interface after interacting with [Blindbox Airdrop]

Fixed the bug unable to refresh items at Tristan’s store after blocking evolution features

Fixed the bug that teleporting through portal when switching to red infection state would get stuck on the third map (Data Center).

🔥The speedrunning event on Speedrun.com is in full swing

The event runs from 6/16 to 6/27, and we invite all gamers from the community to participate!

