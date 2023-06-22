Open packs and collect Battlecrab cards.
Flip through your binder in the pause menu.
Plenty of bug destruction.
Pluto's Island Playtest update for 22 June 2023
BATTLECRAB -TM-
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Open packs and collect Battlecrab cards.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Pluto's Island Playtest Content Depot 1918581
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update