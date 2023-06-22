 Skip to content

Pluto's Island Playtest update for 22 June 2023

BATTLECRAB -TM-

Build 11531515

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Open packs and collect Battlecrab cards.
Flip through your binder in the pause menu.
Plenty of bug destruction.

Changed files in this update

Pluto's Island Playtest Content Depot 1918581
