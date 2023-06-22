version 0.6.3 'nemesis'

Thanks to the successful launch, I was able to reduce my hours at the bakery somewhat. This update is a product of that; more tweaks, +6 prestige classes, some added features, notably an encyclopedia of enemies. Another gradual process with these updates is just iterating through starting options and items and adding bonuses to things that feel weak. As always, player experience is immensely helpful in determining what's strong / fun / weak / not fun --- thank you for the continued feedback, it's been an honor getting to work on this. The path unfolds...

General

added the Nemesis page into the start menu -- lets you browse the all the different enemies in the game and view their abilities / base attributes / resistances

made fast mode a little bit faster, with attribute bonus applications and some special effect animations being executed all at once instead of once per frame

search filter in the powers menu now also works on too-expensive powers

Hero

"Familiars" now gain Hit and Life based on the player's current Glory

Kull now gains 2 Evasion on step

Lochra now gains 3 Berserk on being dealt damage

Albaz now also heals on game turn

Naqui's Attune now increases by 20% (max 10) on prayer

Amir's Nomads are now Familiars

Templar's Anoint no longet gets removed on stand still (this has more to do with the Paragon prestige class)

Hadad on-attack and 2nd prayer path damage limited to a 4 tile range

Powers

Training now increases armor / block from items by 25%

Prestige Classes

Added Death Knight, Death + Martial, gains Poise on ally / enemy death, gains encumbrance from poise, deals Death damage based on Encumbrance to enemies when self / an ally blocks / shrugs off

Added Dianmai, Poison + Martial, applies Sickness when attacking with a bare fist, gains Evasion when applying sickness, deals Pierce damage based on Evasion stacks on hit

Added Surtmir, Fire + Ice, applies Freeze to enemies in a 2 tile range on attack, when applying Freeze applies Scorch equal to the target's total Freeze and deals Fire damage equal to Scorch + Freeze stacks

Added Alizeh, Lightning + Astral, deals Lightning and Astral damage to random units on entrance, deals Lightning and Astral damage to the closest enemy on step, applies Charge to self when dealing Lightning or Astral damage

Added Vengati, Psychic + Poison, applies Sickness when dealing Psychic damage, when a unit dies gains Repulsion equal to its Sickness stacks

Added Necromancer, Necrokinesis / Necromancy, summons 3 Skeleton warriors on game turn, performs a 100 damage hit against any enemy that kills an ally

Doomsayer now spreads Doom on stand still as well, and transfers the Doom of dying enemies to new enemies

Earth Mage now applies entangle on summon

Exultite area damage range increased to 3

Blood Mage bleed stacks increased to 6, and now actually applies Bleed on self-damage (this part wasn't active)

Arsonist damage reduced to 75 and limited to a 4 tile range

Items

Inu Greatsword ice damage now scales with Encumbrance

Arja Spear ice damage now scales with your Armor

Removed the 3 on-hit -> summon items while a rework is contemplated that leads to less infinite combos

Enemies