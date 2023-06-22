Share · View all patches · Build 11531450 · Last edited 22 June 2023 – 05:09:15 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Announcement from the Home Sweet Home : Online Team

To all our Niwarn goers.

Welcome to Niwarn in its fullest form, from the creators of the Home Sweet Home series, ready for you to feel what it's like to be a thrilling visitor. Experience the clash between the two great forces in Niwarn as both the prey and predator simultaneously.

Home Sweet Home : Online full launch is happening on Thursday, June 22nd, 2023 at 5.00 PM (GMT+7)

If any players have not already registered for the compensation rewards, don't forget to do so in the link below! Click Here

Registered players will be compensated with the following rewards:

Belle Sukeban Skin - SS Rank valued at 480 THB.

105 Greedy Pots valued at 3,675 THB.

105 Bullet Pots valued at 42,000 Bullet Coins.

Worth total 4,155 THB

Don't forget to claim your rewards within 7 days!

See you in Niwarn ~