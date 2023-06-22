The STORY Update!

ADDITIONS / CHANGES
- added XP loot boxes (can be found in ruins like the normal loot boxes)
- added 40 notes that can spawn in ruins (lore! uncover the mysteries of the virus, and why this once flourishing cave has been abandoned, and consumed by a devastating virus)
- added notes menu to the radial menu (here you can view your discovered notes, and read through them)
Feel free to contact me in the #voxel-miner channel in our discord server for any support/questions! Discord Server
Changed files in this update