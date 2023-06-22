 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Voxel Miner: Dwellers of The Deep update for 22 June 2023

The STORY Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 11531409 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADDITIONS / CHANGES

  • added XP loot boxes (can be found in ruins like the normal loot boxes)
  • added 40 notes that can spawn in ruins (lore! uncover the mysteries of the virus, and why this once flourishing cave has been abandoned, and consumed by a devastating virus)
  • added notes menu to the radial menu (here you can view your discovered notes, and read through them)

Feel free to contact me in the #voxel-miner channel in our discord server for any support/questions! Discord Server

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2113221 Depot 2113221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link