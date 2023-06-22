Added Touch trigger on health Pickup
Deactivate character sword effect when die
Fix Strong attack / make anime shorter
Fix rotation with strong attack on clients
Fix Trigger UI showing on top of inventory menu
Fix fire effect if no collision or no dmg
Playcraft update for 22 June 2023
Update 21 june - Fixes
