Playcraft update for 22 June 2023

Update 21 june - Fixes

Build 11531387 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Touch trigger on health Pickup
Deactivate character sword effect when die
Fix Strong attack / make anime shorter
Fix rotation with strong attack on clients
Fix Trigger UI showing on top of inventory menu
Fix fire effect if no collision or no dmg

