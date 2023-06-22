With Character's Default hp 100 to 150.
Add damage text.
Hp portion recovery 50% to 35%
character move system update
Magic Paper update for 22 June 2023
ver0.019
Patchnotes via Steam Community
With Character's Default hp 100 to 150.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2387311 Depot 2387311
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update