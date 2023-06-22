6/21 Patch

Some fixes to bugs introduced in the last update!
Once again, apologies for the giant download size. I'm looking into ways to reduce it.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some fixes to bugs introduced in the last update!
Once again, apologies for the giant download size. I'm looking into ways to reduce it.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update