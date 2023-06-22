 Skip to content

Vertigo 2 update for 22 June 2023

6/21 Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some fixes to bugs introduced in the last update!

Once again, apologies for the giant download size. I'm looking into ways to reduce it.

