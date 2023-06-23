Third content update released

I am happy to announce the release of the third content update for Forbidden Dojo.

This update continues the story where it was left off though is a little shorter than the first two updates. I wanted to make sure I had enough time to release it before the end of the month for various reasons. There are new scenes to view as well as two new achievements based upon these scenes.

This version fixes a handful of typos that I found in previous updates. There is also now a hide button on the menu that hides the user interface allowing you to see the entire scene without any text in the way. It was previously able to be hidden via a shortcut key but is now a bit more obvious so people don't have to view the help section to find it.

Soon work will start on the fourth update so let me know what you think or if you have any suggestions.

Report any bugs you find but otherwise enjoy!

JellyFluff