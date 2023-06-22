Hotfix 1 for v1.0.3

Just a quick patch to fix the Discord integration for the game (in case you didn't know, it has Discord Rich Presence!)
Thanks for playin' as always!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Just a quick patch to fix the Discord integration for the game (in case you didn't know, it has Discord Rich Presence!)
Thanks for playin' as always!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update