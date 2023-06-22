 Skip to content

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! update for 22 June 2023

Hotfix 1 for v1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11531160 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a quick patch to fix the Discord integration for the game (in case you didn't know, it has Discord Rich Presence!)

Thanks for playin' as always!

