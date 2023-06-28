 Skip to content

Dead by Daylight update for 28 June 2023

7.0.2 | Bugfix Patch

Release Schedule

  • Update Releases: 11AM ET

Content

Killer Add-ons

The Singularity

  • Kid's Ball Glove - Decreased Overclock duration time to 15% (was 25%).
  • Foreign Plant Fibres - changed Rarity rating to Very Rare (was Rare).
  • Cremated Remains - changed to "Survivors afflicted with Temporal Slipstream suffer from Blindness." (was Killer Instinct before).
  • Nanomachine Gel - changed Rarity rating to Rare (was Very Rare), decreased Broken Status Effect to 30 seconds (was 40 seconds).
  • Denied Requisition Form - changed Rarity rating to Ultra Rare (was Very Rare).
  • Soma Family Photo - changed Rarity rating to Very Rare (was Ultra Rare), reduction effect of Overclock Mode is now -20% (was -50%).
  • Iridescent Crystal Shard - changed to "When a Biopod is created the auras of all Survivors within 6 meters of that Biopod are revealed to you for 6 seconds." (was applied when within the zone of a Biopod).

The Nemesis

  • Damaged Syringe - increases time it takes Survivors to use a Vaccine by 5 seconds (used to be 2 seconds, and increased Killer Instinct by 1.5 seconds).

Bug Fixes

Bots
  • Fixed additional rare issues with Survivor and Special Items.
  • Tentatively fixed an issue that bots are unable to use the Scavenger Perk correctly.
Characters
  • Fixed an issue that caused Survivors who walk or crouch while standing in the Torment Trail to remain in the standing position animation during a trial against The Executioner.
  • The Nightmare is now able to correctly place Dream Pallets on a location previously holding a Fragile Pallet.
Platforms
  • Fixed a crash on PlayStation 5 when browsing the Store.
  • Fixed a crash on Steam when joining a party.
  • Fixed an error that would occur when loading into an Autohaven Wreckers map on the Epic Games Store version of the game.
Twisted Masquerade
  • When a Masquerade Pillar disappears after the Exit Gate or the Hatch opens, the proper disappearance VFX are now correctly played.
  • Masquerade Pillar is now despawned when the Hatch or an Exit Gate is opened.
  • When the Killer interacts with the Invitation Pillar, the regular interaction icon is now displayed.
  • As The Twins, the Masquerade Invitation charge UI now updates correctly when switching from Victor to Charlotte.
  • Survivors downed while interacting with the Pillar can now correctly be picked up by the Killer.
UI
  • Fixed the HUD invitation icon reward state opacity to be independent of the chase state when gaining the reward.
  • Fixed and issue that caused a SFX loop when using a controller in the Archive Tier purchase popup.
Misc
  • The Adept Singularity achievement is now correctly unlocked when completing a trial inside a Biopod.
  • The Game Afoot Perk now correctly activates the Nemesis Perk.
  • The Survivor perk 'Made For This' endurance effect no longer triggers after using an Anti-Hemorrhagic Syringe on another Survivor.
Level Design
  • Fixed an issue where the Hook could be blocked by the Killer in Toba Landing
  • Fixed an issue where Wesker could slide on top of crates in Shelter Woods near The Skull Merchant base.
  • Fixed an issue where the stairs in the back of the main buildingin in Eirye of Crows didn't feel smooth.
  • Fixed an issue where The Nurse could get stuck in the west wing basement of the Raccoon City Police Station.
  • Pass on Toba Landing to Improve the navigation.
  • Added Lockers in Toba Landing.
  • Fixed an issue where the Killer could get stuck on the Temple of Purgation map.

Known Issues

  • The Singularity's add-on "Nanomachine Gel" has still the old text description.
  • The Singularity's add-on "Kid's Ball Glove" has still the old text description.
  • The Singularity's add-on "Soma Family Photo" has still the old text description.
  • The Singularity's add-on "Soma Family Photo" has an incorrect time value for the Overclock Mode. (-80% instead of -20%)

