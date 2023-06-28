7.0.2 | Bugfix Patch

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//11814497/f965a06e99d53223ed62fdb37d1860fb46462f8e.jpg[/img]
Release Schedule
- Update Releases: 11AM ET
Content
Killer Add-ons
The Singularity
- Kid's Ball Glove - Decreased Overclock duration time to 15% (was 25%).
- Foreign Plant Fibres - changed Rarity rating to Very Rare (was Rare).
- Cremated Remains - changed to "Survivors afflicted with Temporal Slipstream suffer from Blindness." (was Killer Instinct before).
- Nanomachine Gel - changed Rarity rating to Rare (was Very Rare), decreased Broken Status Effect to 30 seconds (was 40 seconds).
- Denied Requisition Form - changed Rarity rating to Ultra Rare (was Very Rare).
- Soma Family Photo - changed Rarity rating to Very Rare (was Ultra Rare), reduction effect of Overclock Mode is now -20% (was -50%).
- Iridescent Crystal Shard - changed to "When a Biopod is created the auras of all Survivors within 6 meters of that Biopod are revealed to you for 6 seconds." (was applied when within the zone of a Biopod).
The Nemesis
- Damaged Syringe - increases time it takes Survivors to use a Vaccine by 5 seconds (used to be 2 seconds, and increased Killer Instinct by 1.5 seconds).
Bug Fixes
Bots
- Fixed additional rare issues with Survivor and Special Items.
- Tentatively fixed an issue that bots are unable to use the Scavenger Perk correctly.
Characters
- Fixed an issue that caused Survivors who walk or crouch while standing in the Torment Trail to remain in the standing position animation during a trial against The Executioner.
- The Nightmare is now able to correctly place Dream Pallets on a location previously holding a Fragile Pallet.
Platforms
- Fixed a crash on PlayStation 5 when browsing the Store.
- Fixed a crash on Steam when joining a party.
- Fixed an error that would occur when loading into an Autohaven Wreckers map on the Epic Games Store version of the game.
Twisted Masquerade
- When a Masquerade Pillar disappears after the Exit Gate or the Hatch opens, the proper disappearance VFX are now correctly played.
- Masquerade Pillar is now despawned when the Hatch or an Exit Gate is opened.
- When the Killer interacts with the Invitation Pillar, the regular interaction icon is now displayed.
- As The Twins, the Masquerade Invitation charge UI now updates correctly when switching from Victor to Charlotte.
- Survivors downed while interacting with the Pillar can now correctly be picked up by the Killer.
UI
- Fixed the HUD invitation icon reward state opacity to be independent of the chase state when gaining the reward.
- Fixed and issue that caused a SFX loop when using a controller in the Archive Tier purchase popup.
Misc
- The Adept Singularity achievement is now correctly unlocked when completing a trial inside a Biopod.
- The Game Afoot Perk now correctly activates the Nemesis Perk.
- The Survivor perk 'Made For This' endurance effect no longer triggers after using an Anti-Hemorrhagic Syringe on another Survivor.
Level Design
- Fixed an issue where the Hook could be blocked by the Killer in Toba Landing
- Fixed an issue where Wesker could slide on top of crates in Shelter Woods near The Skull Merchant base.
- Fixed an issue where the stairs in the back of the main buildingin in Eirye of Crows didn't feel smooth.
- Fixed an issue where The Nurse could get stuck in the west wing basement of the Raccoon City Police Station.
- Pass on Toba Landing to Improve the navigation.
- Added Lockers in Toba Landing.
- Fixed an issue where the Killer could get stuck on the Temple of Purgation map.
Known Issues
- The Singularity's add-on "Nanomachine Gel" has still the old text description.
- The Singularity's add-on "Kid's Ball Glove" has still the old text description.
- The Singularity's add-on "Soma Family Photo" has still the old text description.
- The Singularity's add-on "Soma Family Photo" has an incorrect time value for the Overclock Mode. (-80% instead of -20%)
