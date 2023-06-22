- Join us in the epic battle of "Times of War" as we release our highly anticipated tower defense game on Steam! Immerse yourself in a thrilling world of tanks, planes, helicopters, and armored vehicles as you defend your base against relentless enemy forces.
-
- Experience the strategic gameplay of commanding gun towers, laser towers, and plasma towers to fend off waves of formidable adversaries. Utilize your tactical skills to upgrade and sell towers, and even enhance their critical chance for devastating blows. But be warned, as your towers heat up, you'll need to strategically place cryogenic refrigerators to keep them cool and operating at maximum efficiency.
-
- Prepare to embark on a journey through Byzantine vampire castles, fort ruins, and treacherous forests teeming with natural dangers. Engage in intense battles accompanied by our unique sound theme, blending haunting piano keys, low-frequency violin ensembles, and captivating medieval tavern instruments. The atmospheric ambience and cathedral chants will transport you to a realm where danger lurks at every turn.
-
- We are thrilled to offer "Times of War" for sale on Steam at the affordable price of $5.99. With its immersive gameplay, stunning visuals, and captivating sound design, this tower defense game promises hours of strategic entertainment. Are you ready to defend your base and conquer the challenges that lie ahead?
-
- Don't miss out on this exciting release! Visit our Steam store page today and join the battle in "Times of War". Prepare for an experience that will test your strategic prowess, challenge your decision-making skills, and immerse you in a world where victory is the only option.
-
- Gear up, assemble your defenses, and brace yourself for the ultimate tower defense showdown. The war awaits you in "Times of War" - are you ready to make your mark on the battlefield?
Times Of War update for 22 June 2023
Times Of War is Released
