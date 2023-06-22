 Skip to content

Across The Void update for 22 June 2023

Patch 6/21/23 - Boss Skills

Build 11530967 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Added three new Legendary passive skills that can only be unlocked by defeating any side map bosses(Phaunos, Death's Toy Robot or Snowman). Defeat one of these bosses to find out what they can do. :)
  • Changed Corpse Raiser's explosion particles.
  • Updated Corpse Raiser attack delay from 10s-8s.
  • Updated Corpse Raiser to increase the number of bounces based off remaining HP.
  • Changed Orcus Axe throws to now bounce based off remaining HP.
  • Changed Snowman to fire Emerging Bolts and Launch the Player across the map during certain attacks. Amount of Emerging Bolts increases based off remaining HP.

