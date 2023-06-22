 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Puzzline update for 22 June 2023

V1.5.0: Custom deck is added!

Share · View all patches · Build 11530928 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added custom deck
Fixed the bug that game freezes when use "Copy" to "Was Best Card" or "Was Trident Card" or "Just A Card?".

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2088671 Depot 2088671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2088672 Depot 2088672
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link