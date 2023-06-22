Enhancement Update 2.4.3

This update adds some enhancements for pack searching and other miscellaneous improvements.
- Added a link to the uploader's profile next to their name in the pack selection screen
- Added a button to clear search filters in the pack search tab
- Updated the main menu sidebar to have a more aesthetic layout
- Pack descriptions will no longer default to "Add a description", because half of the packs uploaded had "Add a description" as their description!
- Added the escape hotkey to navigate back in the overall leaderboards and cosmetics menus
- Fixed the buttons in the title bars sometime acting funky
- Fixed the spawn particles not going away immediately when resetting a pack
Changed files in this update