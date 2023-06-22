 Skip to content

Gravity update for 22 June 2023

Enhancement Update 2.4.3

22 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update adds some enhancements for pack searching and other miscellaneous improvements.

  • Added a link to the uploader's profile next to their name in the pack selection screen
  • Added a button to clear search filters in the pack search tab
  • Updated the main menu sidebar to have a more aesthetic layout
  • Pack descriptions will no longer default to "Add a description", because half of the packs uploaded had "Add a description" as their description!
  • Added the escape hotkey to navigate back in the overall leaderboards and cosmetics menus
  • Fixed the buttons in the title bars sometime acting funky
  • Fixed the spawn particles not going away immediately when resetting a pack

