1.01 Update

Hello Everyone!

The Ultimate Death Clock is now on version 1.01, the first post-launch update!

There has been an additional line of questioning added that should better accommodate players that may have been adopted into their families. There have also been very minor calculation tweaks with regard to a few of the answers and their impact on the final result.

That being said, I have been absolutely blown away by the response and reviews so far for TUDC! To see something well-received that was worked on so hard is rewarding beyond words! Thank you all!

If any players have suggestions or feedback, I'm always keeping an eye out for player input!

You can also find me on Twitter at @ApoptosisGames